QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,492 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 6.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

AMD traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. 32,625,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,371,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 3.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 152,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $4,805,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,501,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,266,401.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,066 shares of company stock worth $22,496,396. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

