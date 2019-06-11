QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 4.2% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 793.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 530,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,219,539. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

