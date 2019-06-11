Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Greif, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Greif in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Greif’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Greif’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.88.

Greif stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Greif has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Greif by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 83,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $4,762,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $2,934,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Greif by 327.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

