Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE KMT opened at $32.65 on Monday. Kennametal has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.27 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 91.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 83,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,398 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $362,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 133,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 327,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

