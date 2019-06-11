ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in salesforce.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in salesforce.com by 426.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $797,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,568.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,159 shares of company stock valued at $68,876,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

