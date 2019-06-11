Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Proofpoint by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,277,000 after buying an additional 137,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,661,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,269,000 after buying an additional 144,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Proofpoint by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,534,000 after buying an additional 371,864 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 678,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,880,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 611,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,299,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Scott Herren sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $95,177.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,451.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,135 shares of company stock valued at $20,660,120 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

