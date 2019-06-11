Primas Hits Market Cap of $5.99 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Primas has a market cap of $5.99 million and $1.74 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00403515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.81 or 0.02373877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00153823 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Primas

Primas’ launch date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

