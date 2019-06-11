Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.25.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $186.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

POOL traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.24. 14,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Pool has a 12-month low of $136.83 and a 12-month high of $190.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In related news, VP Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,600 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 10,550 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $1,681,459.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,313.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,612 shares of company stock valued at $37,530,142. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,884,000 after acquiring an additional 209,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Pool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96,890 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Pool by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 912,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,692,000 after purchasing an additional 144,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 735,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

