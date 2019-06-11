PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,840,000 after acquiring an additional 559,932 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Milton Carroll sold 19,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $587,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,539.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,746. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-3-60-million-position-in-centerpoint-energy-inc-nysecnp.html.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.