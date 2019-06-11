Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 41,775 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FrontFour Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.02. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.56%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $25,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 41,775 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/pictet-asset-management-ltd-buys-shares-of-41775-sensient-technologies-co-nysesxt.html.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.