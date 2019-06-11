Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 99,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Univar by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Univar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Univar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Univar by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Univar alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Univar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Univar in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,925.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/pictet-asset-management-ltd-acquires-new-stake-in-univar-inc-nyseunvr.html.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.