Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,443.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,267,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,864,000 after purchasing an additional 489,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.54. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.27 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

