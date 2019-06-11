Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Photronics has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $572.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $53,088.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,050 shares of company stock worth $112,425 over the last three months. 3.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Photronics by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.