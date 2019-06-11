Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 56945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

