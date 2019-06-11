PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
PCM Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:PCM opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $11.97.
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
