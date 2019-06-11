PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

PCM Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PCM opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of PCM Fund worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

