PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.60. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $869.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $632.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

