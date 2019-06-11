Parsons (PSN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PSN opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Parsons Corp has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $33.67.
In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
