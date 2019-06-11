Parsons (PSN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Parsons is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PSN opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Parsons Corp has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

