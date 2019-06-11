Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 11,458.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,426,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $824,350,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,753,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $119,790,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX opened at $128.01 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.23.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

