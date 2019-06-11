Pareto Network Trading 32.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Pareto Network has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. Pareto Network has a market capitalization of $447,761.00 and approximately $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pareto Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pareto Network

PARETO is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network . Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network

Buying and Selling Pareto Network

Pareto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pareto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

