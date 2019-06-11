Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,593,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,557,000 after purchasing an additional 261,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,130,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,200,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.24. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. Spire had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Spire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In other news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-increases-stake-in-spire-inc-nysesr.html.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.