Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $367.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

