Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 280.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 56,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 75,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter.

GCOW opened at $30.20 on Tuesday.

