Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Oxford BioMedica stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Oxford BioMedica has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

