Origin Asset Management LLP Has $6 Million Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,668,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,097,000 after purchasing an additional 104,819 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 9,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.89. 3,464,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,067. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $106.80 and a 12-month high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/origin-asset-management-llp-has-6-million-stake-in-baidu-inc-nasdaqbidu.html.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.