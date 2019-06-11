OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 67.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,876,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,560 shares during the period. OraSure Technologies comprises about 1.5% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $32,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSUR. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jack E. Jerrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $185,003.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $184,360. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/orasure-technologies-inc-nasdaqosur-shares-bought-by-american-capital-management-inc.html.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.