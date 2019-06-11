Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 6,294 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,170,000 after acquiring an additional 174,573 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $566,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,427.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup stock opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $744.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.68 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

