Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $423,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Stock

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $12,033,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on American Assets Trust to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded American Assets Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

AAT opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

