Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,838 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $78,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,841 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 543,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 54,427 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,327.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

OXY stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,875,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

In other news, insider Vicki A. Hollub acquired 37,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

