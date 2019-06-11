O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 48.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $83.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

NYSE:EMN opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-sells-1102-shares-of-eastman-chemical-nyseemn.html.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.