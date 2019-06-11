O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 681 Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 681 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.91. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $103.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $485,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 166,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $15,904,694.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,569,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,820,895.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,192 shares of company stock valued at $27,120,606. 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

