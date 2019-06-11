O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK remained flat at $$86.29 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.13. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

