O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 6,294 Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 636.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $678,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $282,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,842 shares of company stock valued at $23,859,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura set a $63.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Mongodb stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.26. 27,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,676. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.20.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 6,294 Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/o-shares-investment-advisers-llc-buys-shares-of-6294-mongodb-inc-nasdaqmdb.html.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.