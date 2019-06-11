NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 84.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,166 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 154.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 103,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 80,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $95.66. 48,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

