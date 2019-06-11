NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.66. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $274.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.22 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.39%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $626,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NuVasive by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $72.41.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

