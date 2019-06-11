NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey bought 68,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,931,968.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 358.21%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

