NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $179,057,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,062.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,859,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,229 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $147,966,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,251,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,505,000 after acquiring an additional 829,305 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $812,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,536.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,065,285.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 464,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,139,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,330 shares of company stock worth $10,384,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-takes-position-in-public-service-enterprise-group-inc-nysepeg.html.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.