NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $218,000 Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,240,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,332,000 after buying an additional 1,823,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SLM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SLM by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,209,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,698,000 after purchasing an additional 794,879 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,058,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SLM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,117,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-takes-218000-position-in-slm-corp-nasdaqslm.html.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.