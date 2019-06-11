Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 155,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV QTEC opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 52-week low of $1,107.50 and a 52-week high of $1,530.00.

