Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM stock opened at $144.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $154.82.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $845.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total transaction of $1,278,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,318.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

