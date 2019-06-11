Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $311.31 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $339.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.06.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,327.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

