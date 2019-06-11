Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,021 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,729,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,021 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $178,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $33,254,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 87.7% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,648,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,375 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Loews by 182.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 78,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,045. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $219,449.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $586,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,320 shares of company stock worth $1,665,411. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

