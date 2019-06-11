Northern Trust Corp Has $196.57 Million Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,907 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $196,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.9% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $117.24 and a 1-year high of $217.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $32,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $3,329,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 843,419 shares of company stock worth $161,876,437. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

