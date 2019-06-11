Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.12.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

