North Peak Capital Management LLC Has $19.52 Million Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 422.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,879 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 12.6% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $19,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $167,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carvana to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.59. 12,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,995. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 2.68. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $755.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.61 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $5,923,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 253,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $14,220,862.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,085,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,390,709 shares of company stock valued at $210,956,281 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

