Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $310,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 220,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period.

IXC opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

