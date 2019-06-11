NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 85,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $3,072,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,146 shares of company stock worth $45,463,951 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.46.

NEE opened at $203.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $155.06 and a 52 week high of $208.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

