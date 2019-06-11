New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,447,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,097,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,307,000 after buying an additional 1,505,327 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $22,778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,631,000 after buying an additional 1,118,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,032,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,961,000 after buying an additional 550,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of ESRT opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-increases-stake-in-empire-state-realty-trust-inc-nyseesrt.html.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.