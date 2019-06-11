Neuburgh Advisers LLC Grows Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,594 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,984. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

In other news, Director William R. Harker sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,089,819 shares of company stock worth $237,568,166 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

