Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Decreased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 105.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Neogen by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.55 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.96%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other Neogen news, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 9,883 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $563,133.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,385 shares of company stock worth $6,027,055. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

