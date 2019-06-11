National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NWLI traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $252.49 and a one year high of $335.00. The company has a market capitalization of $935.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.98.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $217.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 180.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 5,320.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

